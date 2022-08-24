Danny DeVito praises RRR, calls SS Rajamouli’s film ‘really great’: ‘They keep up the story even in the singing’

Hollywood star Danny DeVito has promised to include a Bollywood number in the next season of his animated show, Little Demon. The actor, who is voicing the character of Satan in the show, recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood as well as SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Danny told India Today, “I love Bollywood big time. In fact, as a matter of fact, a few days back, I watched RRR and another one R… Rajkumar. It was really good! I think if I had my way next season or whenever I could talk everybody into it, we should definitely bust into a big number.” He praised Bollywood further and said that the love story in the films are always ‘intact’. “If it’s a love story, then the two romantic leads will be seen going at it. Like in RRR, it’s about the battles between everybody but they keep up the story even in the singing. And I love that aspect of it. I think it’s great.”

Danny DeVito isn’t the first star to lavish praise on RRR, as several Hollywood filmmakers, including James Gunn, the Russo Brothers and Scott Derrickson, have appreciated the historical drama.

RRR featured Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos.