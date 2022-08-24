scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Danny DeVito praises RRR, calls SS Rajamouli’s film ‘really great’: ‘They keep up the story even in the singing’

Hollywood star Danny DeVito has expressed his admiration for Bollywood as well as SS Rajamouli's RRR.

RRRDanny DeVito talks about RRR. (Photo: AP)

Hollywood star Danny DeVito has promised to include a Bollywood number in the next season of his animated show, Little Demon. The actor, who is voicing the character of Satan in the show, recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood as well as SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Danny told India Today, “I love Bollywood big time. In fact, as a matter of fact, a few days back, I watched RRR and another one R… Rajkumar. It was really good! I think if I had my way next season or whenever I could talk everybody into it, we should definitely bust into a big number.” He praised Bollywood further and said that the love story in the films are always ‘intact’. “If it’s a love story, then the two romantic leads will be seen going at it. Like in RRR, it’s about the battles between everybody but they keep up the story even in the singing. And I love that aspect of it. I think it’s great.”

Also Read |SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR’s success in the West, says he’s ‘angry’ at Netflix but praises streamer for taking the film worldwide

Danny DeVito isn’t the first star to lavish praise on RRR, as several Hollywood filmmakers, including James Gunn, the Russo Brothers and Scott Derrickson, have appreciated the historical drama.

RRR featured Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:50:38 pm
Next Story

Sundari Gardens trailer: Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav star in this intriguing slice-of-life drama, watch video

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Premium
Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rahul disha
8 photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s recent romantic getaway
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement