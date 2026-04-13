Dacoit box office collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh’s film collection drops as more shows added, mints Rs 34.77 cr globally

Dacoit Box Office Collection day 3: After a decent start at the box office, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit was expected to gain momentum over the weekend. However, despite adding more shows on Sunday, the film’s box office performance dipped. According to Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 6.40 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross collection to Rs 23.12 crore and total India net to Rs 19.80 crore.

Dacoit box office performance and occupancy

The Shaneil Deo directorial started its box office journey by minting Rs 6.55 crore on Friday. On its opening day, the film had 3,800 shows. On Saturday, despite the number of shows decreasing to 3,734, the film’s collection increased, earning Rs 6.85 crore. However, on Sunday, the number of shows increased to 4,588, but the film’s collection fell to Rs 6.40 crore. The film also recorded an occupancy of 14% on Sunday.