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Dacoit box office collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh’s film collection drops as more shows added, mints Rs 34.77 cr globally
Dacoit Box Office Worldwide Collection day 3: Adivi Sesh’s film minted Rs 6.40 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross collection to Rs 23.12 crore and total India net to Rs 19.80 crore.
Dacoit Box Office Collection day 3: After a decent start at the box office, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit was expected to gain momentum over the weekend. However, despite adding more shows on Sunday, the film’s box office performance dipped. According to Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 6.40 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross collection to Rs 23.12 crore and total India net to Rs 19.80 crore.
Dacoit box office performance and occupancy
The Shaneil Deo directorial started its box office journey by minting Rs 6.55 crore on Friday. On its opening day, the film had 3,800 shows. On Saturday, despite the number of shows decreasing to 3,734, the film’s collection increased, earning Rs 6.85 crore. However, on Sunday, the number of shows increased to 4,588, but the film’s collection fell to Rs 6.40 crore. The film also recorded an occupancy of 14% on Sunday.
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Out of the Rs 6.40 crore, the film earned the major share from its Telugu version—Rs 4.80 crore—and only Rs 1.60 crore from the Hindi version.
On Sunday, the film had the maximum number of shows (423) in Hyderabad, where it recorded 52% occupancy. It had 295 shows in Bengaluru, where the occupancy was 30%. In Delhi and Mumbai, it had 271 and 163 shows respectively, recording occupancies of 17% and 26%.
Dacoit worldwide collection
Dacoit collected Rs 2.25 crore in the overseas market on Day 3. This has taken the film’s total overseas gross to Rs 11.65 crore so far, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 34.77 crore.
Adivi Sesh’s last major release was in 2022—HIT: The Second Case. If we compare Dacoit with his last film, the former is ahead in terms of box office numbers. While HIT had collected Rs 16.85 crore in India within three days of release, Dacoit has minted Rs 19.80 crore in the same period.
About Dacoit
Dacoit marks director Shaneil Deo’s debut. The film revolves around the story of two former lovers who are forced to reunite for a series of robberies. The film is bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and also stars Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni appear in supporting roles.