Dacoit box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur film crosses Rs 24 crore mark worldwide

Dacoit box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story has maintained its momentum on its second day in cinemas, recording a jump over its opening Friday numbers and pushing its worldwide gross past the Rs 24 crore mark. The film, which stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shaneil Deo, released across India and overseas on April 10.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit collected a net of Rs 7.00 crore on Day 2 across 3,734 shows. This represents an improvement over its Day 1 India net of Rs 6.55 crore across 3,800 shows. A Saturday uptick of this kind is generally considered a healthy sign for a mid-budget film, suggesting that positive word of mouth is drawing in audiences beyond the initial opening day crowd.