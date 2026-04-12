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Dacoit box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur film crosses Rs 24 crore mark worldwide
Dacoit box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action romantic drama Dacoit: A Love Story has sustained its opening momentum into the second day.
Dacoit box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story has maintained its momentum on its second day in cinemas, recording a jump over its opening Friday numbers and pushing its worldwide gross past the Rs 24 crore mark. The film, which stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shaneil Deo, released across India and overseas on April 10.
According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit collected a net of Rs 7.00 crore on Day 2 across 3,734 shows. This represents an improvement over its Day 1 India net of Rs 6.55 crore across 3,800 shows. A Saturday uptick of this kind is generally considered a healthy sign for a mid-budget film, suggesting that positive word of mouth is drawing in audiences beyond the initial opening day crowd.
The cumulative India net collection after two days stands at Rs 13.55 crore, while the total India gross has reached Rs 15.81 crore. State-wise data from Sacnilk shows that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belt has been the film’s strongest performing region, which is consistent with Adivi Sesh’s established fanbase in the Telugu-speaking market. Karnataka and the rest of India have contributed meaningfully as well, though on a smaller scale. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, giving it a genuine bilingual presence rather than a dubbed one.
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On the overseas front, the film added Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.00 crore across the two-day period. The production house confirmed that overseas collections have crossed the $1 million mark, a milestone that points to a solid showing in markets such as North America, where the film had crossed $100,000 in premiere sales alone before its release. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 24.81 crore after just two days of theatrical run.
A career milestone for Adivi Sesh
With worldwide earnings of Rs 14.13 crore, Dacoit delivered a career-best opening day for Adivi Sesh, surpassing his previous record set by Major, which had collected Rs 13.15 crore on its first day. The opening also extended his record of back-to-back double-digit worldwide openings to three consecutive films, a consistency that very few actors in the mid-budget Telugu space have managed to sustain.
Sesh’s last theatrical releases before this were Major and HIT: The Second Case, both in 2022, meaning he is returning to cinemas after nearly four years. That gap, and the expectations it built around his return, appear to have translated into genuine audience interest through the opening weekend.