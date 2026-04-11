Dacoit box office collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur film opens better than HIT 2, earns Rs 13.5 cr worldwide

Dacoit box office collection Day 1: After much anticipation, the romantic actioner Dacoit finally hit the screens on Friday. Despite generating decent word of mouth since the morning shows, the film’s opening-day box office performance has remained rather decent. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1. The total India gross stands at Rs 7.57 crore, while overseas collections are at Rs 6 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 13.57 crore.

The film has been shot and released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Breaking down the numbers by language, it earned Rs 5.6 crore net from the Telugu version across 1,883 shows, while the Hindi version contributed only Rs 90 lakh despite playing in more shows, numbering 1,917. Overall, the film was screened across 3,800 shows in India and recorded an occupancy of 26.4%.