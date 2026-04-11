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Dacoit box office collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur film opens better than HIT 2, earns Rs 13.5 cr worldwide
Dacoit box office collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh’s romantic actioner has performed better than his last big releases like Major and HIT 2.
Dacoit box office collection Day 1: After much anticipation, the romantic actioner Dacoit finally hit the screens on Friday. Despite generating decent word of mouth since the morning shows, the film’s opening-day box office performance has remained rather decent. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1. The total India gross stands at Rs 7.57 crore, while overseas collections are at Rs 6 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 13.57 crore.
The film has been shot and released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Breaking down the numbers by language, it earned Rs 5.6 crore net from the Telugu version across 1,883 shows, while the Hindi version contributed only Rs 90 lakh despite playing in more shows, numbering 1,917. Overall, the film was screened across 3,800 shows in India and recorded an occupancy of 26.4%.
The Telugu occupancy was a strong 41.35%, with morning shows at 30.54%, rising to 42.08% in the afternoon, dipping slightly to 37.77% in the evening, and ending the day on a high note of 55% at night. Region-wise, Hyderabad had the highest number of shows at 353 and recorded an overall occupancy of 60.3%. It was followed by Bengaluru, which had 236 shows and recorded 27% occupancy. The overall Hindi occupancy stood at just 17.83%.
In comparison to the previous films of Adivi Sesh, Dacoit presents a positive picture. It has performed better than his earlier film Major, which due to a limited theatrical release because of the pandemic, earned a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 13.4 crore on its opening day. It has also opened slightly better than HIT 2, which collected Rs 6.4 crore on Day 1. For Mrunal Thakur, the film has performed better than her last release Do Deewane Seher Mein, which earned a net of Rs 1.25 crore, but it falls short of her last year’s comedy Son of Sardaar 2, which opened at Rs 7.25 crore. Son of Sardaar 2 was led by Ajay Devgn.
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The film is also trailing behind several recent Telugu biggies such as Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 32.25 crore), even otherwise disastrous The Raja Saab (Rs 53.75 crore), and Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Rs 34.75 crore). Additionally, it faces competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which on Day 23 collected Rs 6.7 crore net, more than Dacoit managed on its opening day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1,055.12 crore so far.
All eyes are now on the weekend performance of Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo and co-starring Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni, as it will be crucial in determining the film’s box office trajectory.