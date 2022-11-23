scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Custody first look comes out on Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, actor ditches boyish charms in cop vs cop actioner

Custody promises to redefine the screen image of Naga Chaitanya as an action hero. The actor's first look was released on his birthday.

Naga Chaitanya in Custody.

The title and the first-look poster of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming directorial, which was tentatively titled NC 22, was unveiled on December 23 to coincide with the birthday celebration of actor Naga Chaitanya. The film titled Custody promises to redefine the screen image of Chaitanya as an action hero.

Judging from the poster, it’s safe to assume that Chaitanya plays a cop, who takes on his own colleagues in a fight to defend justice. The poster features a hero who’s bruised and hurt but not defeated. He looks unfazed even in the face of daunting physical resistance. Surrounded by guns pointed at him, hopelessly outnumbered and overpowered, Chaitanya shows no sign of submission. “You must be the change, you wish to see in the world,” reads the caption on the poster, borrowing one of Gandhiji’s popular quotes.

The actor, who is celebrating his 36th birthday, has mostly limited himself to playing romantic characters, catering to the tastes of younger members of his audience. Custody seems like his effort to ditch the boyish charms and embrace more serious roles that deal with real-world problems and consequences.

Venkat has also written the movie, which is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. This film marks Chaitanya first full-fledged role in Tamil. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. And for the first time, music great Ilaiyaraaja is composing the score for this film in collaboration with his son and hit music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Custody went into production in September and the filming is going on at a brisk phase. The filmmakers have not revealed the release plans.

