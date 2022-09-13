scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Crowd goes berserk for SS Rajamouli at Toronto International Film Festival, watch

SS Rajamouli also opened up about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu at the event

SS Rajamouli at TIFF (Image: Facebook/ SS Rajamouli)SS Rajamouli at TIFF (Image: Facebook/ SS Rajamouli)

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in North America, hosted Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli as one of the keynote speakers. Rajamouli, who has created an international reputation with his films Baahubali series and RRR, spoke under the visionary slate at the event.

A video of the director at TIIF is making the rounds on social media. The video shows the crowd cheering and hooting for the filmmaker as he walks up on the stage. Here’s the clip:

Reportedly, SS Rajamouli spoke briefly about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu at the event. When asked about the project, Rajamouli was quoted as saying, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Similarly, SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story of Baahubali and RRR, revealed in an interview that Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli’s film will be set in a jungle backdrop.

ALSO READ |Beyond Fest 2022: SS Rajamouli goes to Hollywood for career retrospective amid RRR’s Oscar hopes

Rajamouli will is heading to the US for a major in-person retrospective, which can also raise RRR’s Oscar hopes. Titled “From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli”, the  programme is part of the 10th edition of L.A.’s Beyond Fest. Seven of Rajamouli’s films will be showcased at the festival, with a Q&A also planned with him.

