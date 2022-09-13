Crowd goes berserk for SS Rajamouli at Toronto International Film Festival, watch

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in North America, hosted Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli as one of the keynote speakers. Rajamouli, who has created an international reputation with his films Baahubali series and RRR, spoke under the visionary slate at the event.

A video of the director at TIIF is making the rounds on social media. The video shows the crowd cheering and hooting for the filmmaker as he walks up on the stage. Here’s the clip:

Reportedly, SS Rajamouli spoke briefly about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu at the event. When asked about the project, Rajamouli was quoted as saying, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Similarly, SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story of Baahubali and RRR, revealed in an interview that Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli’s film will be set in a jungle backdrop.

Rajamouli will is heading to the US for a major in-person retrospective, which can also raise RRR’s Oscar hopes. Titled “From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli”, the programme is part of the 10th edition of L.A.’s Beyond Fest. Seven of Rajamouli’s films will be showcased at the festival, with a Q&A also planned with him.