Karthik Subbaraj reveals why Ammu was always meant to be a direct OTT release

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s OTT release Ammu has been receiving a positive response and bringing appreciation to the actor for playing the role of a domestic abuse victim. The Telugu film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and its creative producer Karthik Subbaraj says that was the plan all along. He believes that the digital release made Ammu’s reach limitless.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Karthik says that Ammu was always meant for OTT. He tells us, “Every industry is number oriented. When we read the script of Ammu, we knew that it should be an OTT film and not a theatrical release. We felt that we can make it an OTT film so that we don’t have any number constraint. We didn’t want to have any revenue constraints or change this or that for theatre. The script’s concept is perfectly fitted for a straight-to-OTT release.”

Karthik Subbaraj believes that the film industry is already balancing theatrical and OTT releases. He says, “OTT is the latest technological revolution that has happened. OTT and theatre should co-exist. After corona, it has already started working parallelly. There are many films which are doing great in theatres and there are so many audiences who are watching movies on OTT. So, we are moving towards the right balance between theatrical and OTT.”

Karthik, who has helmed films such as Pizza, Jigarthanda, Petta, Jagame Thandhiram and Mahaan, is happy that Aishwarya Lekshmi has done justice to Ammu with her brilliant performance.

“Right after reading the script, we knew that the main character Ammu is the backbone of the film. So, we knew the character should be played by someone who can perform really well. We discussed a lot of options before deciding on Aishwarya. I have worked with Aishwarya in Jagame Thandhiram also, so I knew that she is a great performer. And after watching Jagame Thandhiram, Charukesh (director Charukesh Sekar) also knew that she would fit the role. And, as we all expected, she has done a great job. After watching the film, all of us thought that she is the right choice,“ he concluded.