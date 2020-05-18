Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma have a dream wedding amid lockdown

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has shared lovely photos from the wedding on his social media (Photo: Facebook/actornikhil). Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has shared lovely photos from the wedding on his social media (Photo: Facebook/actornikhil).

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha recently married his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma in what can be only described as a dream wedding amid the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. The actor shared a video comprising the best moments from his marriage, which involved elaborate decorations but limited guests at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

The footage is accompanied by AR Rahman’s “Manasaa” from Ye Maaya Chesave. The video packs the snippets of the marriage customs, including the post-wedding party.”Wanted each and every one of you to attend my wedding ceremony but because of the current COVID-19 lockdown, this video is the only way I can receive your blessings and wishes. It has one of my favourite songs playing in the background,” wrote Nikhil, while sharing the video on his Facebook account.

The actor had also posted a video earlier assuring that the safety precautions were taken against the COBVID-19 virus. The guests were provided with hand-sanitizers and face masks and their body temperatures were checked before letting them in.

“Keeping in mind the Govt Guidelines on COVID19… All Guests were screened and safety precautions taken at #NikhilPallavi Wedding today. Here is Raja Ravindra Entering the ceremony and being screened (sic),” the actor wrote while sharing video of the same on his Instagram page.

On the work front, Nikhil has Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages in his kitty.

