Court asks Telangana to file counter affidavit to actor Prabhas’ petition

The Hyderabad High Court on Friday asked the Telangana government to file a counter affidavit to a petition filed by popular Telugu actor Prabhas, challenging the seizure of his guest house by the revenue authorities in Hyderabad.

Officials on Monday had seized the guest house of the ‘Baahubali’ actor and other private properties located at Rayadurgam on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The revenue officials cited a recent order by the Supreme Court declaring the entire parcel of 84 acres of land as government property.

Prabhas, whose full name is Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, filed a petition challenging the action by the revenue authorities without serving him a notice. He said he purchased the land in 2005 and paid the fee for its regularisation.

The High Court, which heard the petition on Friday, ordered that the status quo be maintained at the site till further orders. It asked the state government to file a counter affidavit by December 24 and adjourned the hearing to December 31.

The government’s counsel informed the court that no demolition was was carried out at the seized property.