Coronavirus trailer: Ram Gopal Varma bankrolls thriller around the disease

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma and CM Creations’ production venture Coronavirus is out. Touted as the first film made on the deadly virus, the movie has been shot entirely during the lockdown. It has been helmed by Agasthya Manju of Lakshmi’s NTR fame.

In the trailer spanning over four minutes, we see a family struggling to embrace the possibility that a family member might be COVID-19 positive. The manner in which the trailer has been cut gives it the feel of a thriller.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has previously worked with RGV in films such as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Sarkaar, took to Twitter to share the trailer. The actor tweeted, “The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, ‘Ramu’ to many .. ‘Sarkaaar’ to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown ..Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus ..This be the TRAILER ..”

THANKS SARKAAAAR! ..I couldn’t just let a chungoo mungoo VIRUS to LOCK me DOWN https://t.co/5ru98HO4eE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

RGV thanked Senior Bachchan for tweeting the trailer and stated that he could not let a virus lock him down completely.

Ram Gopal Varma is currently awaiting the release of Enter the Girl Dragon. His last release was the political comedy Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu.

