Corona effect: Shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya halted for 15 days

Chiranjeevi urged the film fraternity to take part in the preventive measures to curb the Coronavirus outbreak. Chiranjeevi urged the film fraternity to take part in the preventive measures to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

Following the Telangana government’s decision to close down the cinema theatres till March 21 to avoid public gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent the COVID-19 spread, Megastar Chiranjeevi called off his ongoing shooting of Acharya movie for 10-15 days.

“My thanks to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of Corona and his efforts to encourage the people to not panic. And, I also learnt that Andhra Pradesh government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been taking precautionary measures to curb the same. Hope they continue to take the necessary actions according to the situations,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

“Cinema shootings involve the technical crew in big numbers at any given point. Concerning their health care, I thought to postpone the shoot of my ongoing project for 10 to 15 days. When I shared my thoughts with my film’s director Koratala Siva for the same, he immediately agreed to my proposal. So, despite having the financial burden upon us, I would like to urge the film fraternity to take part in the preventive measures to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, ” he further added in the statement.

Acharya is a message-oriented commercial potboiler that is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company banners respectively.

