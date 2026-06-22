Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, sources close to the actor confirmed to SCREEN. The speculation of the pregnancy started after the actress was seen with her team and husband as they celebrated the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram last week.

Talking to SCREEN, the source said, “Samantha is in her first trimester, and the couple is very happy about it, especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother”.

The couple married in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha and Nidimoru first knew each other while working together on The Family Man 2, in which she played the widely discussed role of Raji, and their bond deepened further during their work on Citadel: Honey Bunny.