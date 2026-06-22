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Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru
Sources confirmed to SCREEN that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, months after their wedding and amid the continued success of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, sources close to the actor confirmed to SCREEN. The speculation of the pregnancy started after the actress was seen with her team and husband as they celebrated the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram last week.
Talking to SCREEN, the source said, “Samantha is in her first trimester, and the couple is very happy about it, especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother”.
The couple married in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha and Nidimoru first knew each other while working together on The Family Man 2, in which she played the widely discussed role of Raji, and their bond deepened further during their work on Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Also Read: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about ‘fixing a date’ to welcome her first child
The pregnancy comes during one of the busiest, most successful stretches of Samantha’s career in recent years. Her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and produced under Samantha’s own banner Tralala Moving Pictures, has done strong business at the box office since its release, with collections growing through its opening weekend on the back of positive word of mouth.
The film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, marks her third collaboration with Nandini Reddy after Jabardasth in 2013 and Oh! Baby in 2019, and her comeback as a leading actress following a period in which she had spoken about being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects muscle strength. With both her professional and personal life seeing significant developments at the same time, this has turned into one of the more eventful chapters of Samantha’s public life in recent memory.
What’s Maa Inti Bangaram about?
Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, was created by Raj Nidimoru. The film follows a woman who is an ex assassin and is pulled back into that world when danger from it resurfaces and threatens the family she has built. It was produced under Samantha’s own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, alongside Nidimoru, with music by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also released in Tamil under the title Engal Thangam in theatres on June 19.
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