Composer Thaman excited to be on board for ‘brother’ Ram Charan’s RC15

Music director Thaman has joined the RC15 team. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead role. RC 15 is being directed by Shankar Shanmugham.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo composer began his career as an actor with Shankar’s film Boys and then made his debut as a music director with Eeram, which was produced by Shankar as well. “My first film was his production Eeram (Telugu – Vaishali). The first tune that I had composed for this movie received instant approval from Shankar. It feels special to team up with such a fantastic director after all these years,” Thaman said in a statement.

He also reminisced his association with Shankar and Ram Charan in a series of tweets. He tweeted: “It’s from the Year 2000 till 2021 I have been witnessing @shankarshanmugh Sir the Way he thinks Imagine the Science & life beyond Cinema. I am Still Seeing the Same Energy and the Aura behind this Wonderful Human. Happy to be Part of the TEAM for #RC15 as #Composer. #Godbless.”

“After #Nayak & #bruclee its time to show my love to Our #MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan gaaru he is the person filled with Great heart and Showers Love every time with Superior energy. Such a lovely gentleman and a brother love You brother. Will Work to my best,” he added.

Thanking the production house Sri Venkateswara Creation for their constant encouragement, Thaman wrote, “And #Dilraju gaaru Who has been So Encouraging to Me and My Music Supporting Me as his Younger Brother. It’s all love and Support from the Team @SVC_official. Together as a team We shall make this #RC15 a musical Musical & a Memorable ONE.”

The composer began working on Ram Charan’s introduction song on July 14 and 15 in Hyderabad. Around 135 various instrument players from different places have been roped in for this song. Shankar came to Hyderabad to record the song, and Ram Charan later paid a visit as well.