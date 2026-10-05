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‘Completely false’: Makers deny ticket price hike in AP for Vijay-Rashmika’s Ranabaali
Production house Mythri Movie Makers has issued an official statement on X denying reports that it has applied for ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali.
Production house Mythri Movie Makers has denied reports that it has applied for a ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, calling the reports completely false in an official statement posted on X on Sunday.
“There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu states,” the statement read.
The statement confirmed that Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices when it arrives in theatres on October 16 during the Dussehra festival window. “Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season,” the statement added.
Also Read: Ranabaali director on how Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage helps his film
The clarification comes at a sensitive time for ticket pricing in the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh has maintained strict controls on theatrical ticket prices, with any increase requiring government approval. The issue has been one of the most contentious subjects in the Telugu film industry over the past two years, with producers and exhibitors arguing that fixed pricing caps limit their ability to recover rising production costs.
Telangana operates under a similar but slightly different pricing framework, with the state government retaining authority over ticket price approvals.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a Rayalaseema warrior who rises against British colonial forces during the Madras Famine of 1876-78. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma and South African actor Arnold Vosloo as the British antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers banner and presented by T-Series. It releases worldwide on October 16, where it will compete with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which releases a day earlier on October 15, for screens across the Telugu and Tamil markets.
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