‘Completely false’: Makers deny ticket price hike in AP for Vijay-Rashmika’s Ranabaali

Production house Mythri Movie Makers has denied reports that it has applied for a ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, calling the reports completely false in an official statement posted on X on Sunday.

“There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu states,” the statement read.

The statement confirmed that Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices when it arrives in theatres on October 16 during the Dussehra festival window. “Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season,” the statement added.