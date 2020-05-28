Complaint filed against cinematographer Shyam K Naidu for cheating

(Right) Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu has been accused of cheating a junior artiste (Photo: Socialnews.xyz). (Right) Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu has been accused of cheating a junior artiste (Photo: Socialnews.xyz).

Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was on Wednesday summoned by the SR Nagar Police after a junior artiste filed a complaint against him for cheating. According to the complaint, the woman claims that Naidu had entered into a relationship promising to marry her but has now changed his mind.

“On Wednesday morning, a film artiste registered a complaint with us against cinematographer Shyam K Naidu. She alleged that Shyam had exploited her with the promise of marriage but is now refusing to do so,” Thirupathanna, ACP, Punjagutta told The Times of India.

“After registering the complaint, we called in Shyam for questioning. We’re currently investigating further,” he added.

Shyam K Naidu and the artiste have reportedly been in a relationship for over six months. The two are presently trying to iron out their differences.

However, if they fail to reach a mutual understanding, the police told TOI that a case against Naidu would be booked under Section 493 of the Indian Penal Code. This is a non-bailable offence which could result in the cinematographer serving ten years of jail time.

