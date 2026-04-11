Fans demand apology from comedian after he takes a dig at Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan: ‘Learn how to divorce your wife’

Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala has landed in controversy after a set from one of his recent performances went viral online, drawing criticism for remarks aimed at members of the prominent Konidela family. During his act, Anudeep made jokes referencing the personal lives of Pawan Kalyan and Niharika Konidela, while also taking a dig at Ram Charan in relation to his financial standing compared to his wife Upasana Konidela.

In the widely circulated clip, the comedian is heard saying, “One thing I learnt from Pawan Kalyan is how to divorce your wife. All men should learn it.” He continued with another remark targeting Niharika Konidela, stating, “If I was in Niharika Konidela’s situation, I would also call Pawan Kalyan only because he is the most experienced member in the family.”

How can you comment personally in the name of standup comedy on Telugu heros and in this video you commented on DCM @PawanKalyan

Mr @kanudeep95 if you want to get the fame this is not the right way. Better you join in politics pic.twitter.com/p8605F7NkY — Shiva (@Mygodshiva) April 10, 2026

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The jokes, perceived by many as crossing the line into personal territory, have not gone down well with fans and social media users. The backlash has been particularly strong given Pawan Kalyan’s stature not just as a film star but also as a political figure. Several users pointed out that invoking personal matters under the guise of comedy was inappropriate.

Doing comedy is fine and everyone will laugh and enjoy…. But there should be limits

Joking and Laughing on personal life issues of celebrities will affect your growth and career. You cant do jokes on your family because it your own family.

You simply portray that scenario based… — బంగారం😎 (@Raj_SenaniCult) April 10, 2026

One user wrote, “How can you comment personally in the name of stand-up comedy on Telugu heroes? In this video, you commented on DCM Pawan Kalyan.” Tagging the comedian, the user added, “If you want to get fame, this is not the right way. Better you join politics.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Doing comedy is fine and everyone will laugh and enjoy. But there should be limits. Joking and laughing on personal life issues of celebrities will affect your growth and career. You can’t do jokes on your own family because it is your own family.”

According to reports by 123 Telugu, members associated with the film fraternity have also demanded an apology from the comedian. As of now, Anudeep Katikala has not issued any public statement addressing the controversy.

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