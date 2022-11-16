CM Jagan visits Hyderabad, pays tribute to late actor Ghattamaneni Krishna

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited Hyderabad to commiserate with the late actor Ghattamaneni Krishna’s family. CM Jagan paid homage to the late superstar Krishna and met his family to offer his condolences. Notably, after learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members. CM Jagan reached the Vijaywada Airport located at Gannavaram, from Tadepalli in the Guntur district earlier today. From there, he left for Hyderabad on a special flight.

Apart from CM Jagan, Andhra’s Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed grief over the demise of Superstar Ghattamaneni, the Andhra James Bond who had a huge following in his long innings in Tollywood.

Actor Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues. Later on Monday evening, Doctors released a health bulletin informing that Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15 am morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest. As per the doctor’s Health Bulletin, G. Krishna’s health condition was critical and has been put on a ventilator.

Veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, 15th of October, 2022.

A number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood came over to pay their last respects. Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram charan, Junior NTR, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya were all seen paying their homage to late actor, Krishna.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth, who has worked with him in three films, wrote, “The demise of Krishna Garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry…”.

Ghattamaneni Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastman Color and DTS.

Leaders from across the party lines are offering their condolences to the family of actor Kri8shna and expressing grief over his sudden demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the late veteran’s death and extended condolences to the late actor’s aggrieved family. “His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy grieved over the sad demise of actor Krishna. Earlier, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur expressed grief over his death. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences over the death of the renowned actor.

The year 2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. Lately, he lost his father, Krishna. Meanwhile, in January he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.