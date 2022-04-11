KGF Chapter 2 cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda: Shooting the climax portion was the toughest task

The KGF franchise is known for its visual appeal. And the man behind the unique lighting and framing is cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. Ahead of KGF Chapter 2’s release, Gowda spoke about his association with director Prashanth Neel and the making of the Yash-starrer. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How would you describe your journey as a cinematographer?

I was the still photographer for Prashanth Neel’s first film Ugramm. When Ugramm’s cinematographer left the film mid-way, Prashanth encouraged me to become the DoP for that project. He also guided me. Ugramm released and became a hit. Our journey started from there. After Ugramm, impressed with my framing and lighting, Prashanth offered me KGF. Apart from the film’s box office success, my effort was also recognised by all. The entire credit for what I have achieved today goes to Prashanth Neel.

From Ugramm to now, I have had quite the journey. But as a person, nothing has changed in me.

Yash recently revealed that Prashanth has a great vision, but he is a terrible narrator. So, how was the coordination between you and Prashanth on the sets?

Ugramm was not only our first film together, but it was also our school of learning. During the shoot, we understood each other pretty well and became close friends. We share a great bond. Today, we understand each other’s working process. On the sets, I can even understand a small twist in Prashanth’s eyeball and vice versa.

As a narrator, Prashanth feels a little discomfort in front of new people. But in case of people who are close to him, Prashanth explains everything well, and he is the most fun guy to work with. His great quality as a director is that he is always open to taking suggestions from team members without any ego. Of course, he looks innocent, but he becomes violent when it comes to his work (laughs).

Was there any pressure while working on KGF: Chapter 2?

Prashanth always made me feel that I am the best in my profession. It gave me the confidence to do what needs to be done.

What was the most challenging part of KGF 2 shoot?

Filming for Chapter 2 was a big challenge as we had to meet the expectations of the audience. However, I did not plan out-of-the-box things for KGF 2. We didn’t use any advanced equipment. I experimented with lighting to bring the natural feel to the scenes. I believe that I am a risk taker, and Prashanth has always supported my ideas.

For me, shooting the climax portion was the toughest task. I had to retain the natural ambiance while showcasing the epic face-off between Yash’s Rocky and Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera. I believe that cinematography is elevated when it’s done naturally.

What was the highlight of KGF 2 shoot?

I was thrilled and mesmerised while shooting the film’s interval and climax portions.

KGF franchise is one of the very few franchises to break the regional barrier. Can we expect to see your work in major film industries of India?

I will work wherever I get the opportunity.

What can you tell us about Prabhas-starrer Salaar?

As a team, we are giving our all to Salaar to make it on a grand canvas. Work on the sets is currently underway. Once we finish that, the filming of the movie will commence in May.