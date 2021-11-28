Choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away

Renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday following Covid-19 related complications.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Shiva Shankar was admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last on Sunday evening at the hospital.

Shiva Shankar’s wife and eldest son also tested positive for coronavirus. While his son is under treatment in the ICU, his wife is home quarantined.

After the news about Shiva Shankar’s health and financial condition got out, many noted members of the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film fraternity, including Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Dhanush, Movie Artists Association, extended financial support.

Choreographer Shiva Shankar has over 700 films to his credit across 10 Indian languages. He won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera (2009).

Rajamouli mourned the demise of Shiva Shankar. He wrote on Twitter, “Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.”