Chitralahari trailer: Sai Dharam Tej is in search of sweet victory

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Chitralahari’s trailer is out and it promises to be an emotional drama about one man’s search for success in different aspects of life.

After duds at the box office with Tej I Love You and Intelligent, Sai is waiting to score big at the box office. In his upcoming film, he plays the character of Vijay. We are introduced to his character as someone who is trying his best to achieve success but all he gets every time is failure. In fact, in the trailer, we see when a kid working at a restaurant insists Sai to place an order, he asks for a plate of success.

Actor Sunil plays his best friend and during a conversation with him, Sai recalls that the only good thing that ever happened to him was when he met the love of his life. However, soon that also takes an unfortunate turn as we see the girl admitting that she does not feel he is the right man for her.

The trailer of the film released on April 6. The film stars Sai along with Sunil, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Chitralahari and Kishore Tirumala is the director. He has earlier helmed entertainers like Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Nenu Shailaja.

Chitralahari features music by Devi Sri Prasad and Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer. The film is scheduled for an April 12 release.