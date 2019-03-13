Chitralahari teaser: The Sai Dharam Tej film is loaded with interesting characters

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who has been waiting to score a super hit at the box office is now gearing up to entertain all with Chitralahari. The film’s teaser was launched on Tuesday in Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Chitralahari teaser starts on an interesting note. First, a voice-over gives an introduction about Chitralahari programme, which had been telecast in Doordarshan Telugu on every Friday night in ’90s. The purpose of this programme was to entertain the audience by telecasting back-to-back super hit songs. It was a blockbuster TV show at that time among the Telugu viewers.

Later, the same voice-over hints about the purpose of Chitralahari movie and goes on with the introduction of the main characters one by one. It starts with Nivetha Pethuraj, whose character seems to be a non-believer of men, and ending on the introduction of Sai Dharam Tej. He is seen as Vijay, someone who looks like a person with no luck in his life.

The teaser also introduces the characters of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Sunil. While Kalyani attracts the gaze with her expressions, Sunil grabs the attention with his funny antics. Overall, Chitralahari teaser provides a unique introduction of its major characters, without giving any hint about its actual plot.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Chitralahari and Kishore Tirumala is the director. He has earlier helmed entertainers like Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Nenu Shailaja.

Chitralahari features the music of Devi Sri Prasad and Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer. The movie also stars Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Brahmaji in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 12.