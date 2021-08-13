Chiru153: Chiranjeevi begins shooting for Lucifer Telugu remake

The shoot for Chiranjeevi’s 153rd film commenced on Friday in Hyderabad with an action sequence under the supervision of Silva Stunt. Director Jayam Mohan Raja took to social media and shared a photo from the set of the film.

“With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one. Getting set with an amazing team,” the director wrote in the caption.

Nirav Shah is handling the film’s cinematography, while Suresh Selvarajan is the production designer. S Thaman is the music director of the film. The cast details of the film are still awaited but if the reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Satyadev have been roped in to play key characters in the movie.

Chiru153 is a Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer. NV Prasad is bankrolling the flick in association with Konidela Production Company.

Apart from this film, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya. He also has Vedhalam remake and a movie with director Bobby in the pipeline.