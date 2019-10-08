Chiru152: Chiranjeevi film goes on floors

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has been basking in the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on Tuesday launched his next film with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad on the occasion of Dussehra. The yet-to-be-named movie is being directed by Koratala Siva.

Ram Charan is producing the flick under Konidela Production Company banner in association with Matinee Entertainment’s Niranjan Reddy.

As of now, the makers of Chiru152 have roped in Thirunavukkarasu to take care of cinematography and Sreekar Prasad is the editor for the project. Production designer Suresh Selvarajan is also on the board. The complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be out.

DoP Thirunavukkarasu took to Twitter to share his happiness on being part of the project. He wrote, “Extremely delighted and happy to team up with Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan guru, and dear friend Siva Koratala for Konidela Production Company’s Chiru152 along with Sreekar Prasad, Suresh Selvarajan and team. Shoot begins soon.”

Besides the film’s team, producer Shyam Prasad Reddy, RRR producer DVV Danayya, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry, Chiranjeevi’s mother Anjana and his wife Surekha attended the puja ceremony as chief guests. While Surekha sounded the clapboard for the first shot, Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy handed over the bound script to director Siva Koratala.

According to reports, Ram Charan is going to play a crucial character in the movie. However, the official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.