Mohan Raja to helm Telugu remake of Lucifer

Mohan Raja, Chiranjeevi and NV Prasad pose for photographers after a meeting. (Photo: PR Handout)

Director Mohan Raja will helm the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film will be bankrolled by NV Prasad’s NVR Cinema and Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company.

In a statement, Chiranjeevi said, “We have locked the script for Lucifer (remake). Mohan Raja of Thanioruvan fame will direct the project. He narrated the script in a way that perfectly suits the Telugu audience. The film will go on the floors after Sankranthi. My friend NV Prasad is the producer of the project.”

It is worth noting that Mohan Raja had worked as an assistant director on Chiranjeevi’s Hitler. Chiru 153 marks Mohan’s second Telugu directorial after Hanuman Junction.

Elated with the opportunity to direct Chiranjeevi, Mohan Raja took to Twitter and wrote, “With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself. Need all your wishes n prayers. #Chiru153.”

#Chiru153 A proud second time association with the Megastar after my father Editor Mohan’s blockbuster hit #Hitler (1997) Second directorial film in Telugu after my debut and highly successful #HanumanJunction (2001) 😇 — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 16, 2020

The complete details regarding the cast and crew of Chiru 153 are awaited.

