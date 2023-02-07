scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya gets OTT release date

The Telugu action movie Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along side Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa.

Chiranjeevi's Waltair VeerayyaChiranjeevi in and as Waltair Veerayya. (Photo: Netflix_INSouth/Twitter)
Veteran star Chiranjeevi’s hit Telugu film Waltair Veerayya is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The streamer shared the digital premier date of the film on Netflix India South Twitter page.

“In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can’t keep calm,” the tweet read.

The Telugu action movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along side Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya released in theatres on January 13, and clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veer Simha Reddy.  It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

While Waltair Veeraya performed well at the box office both in India as well as abroad, it received mixed to negative reviews. The Indian Express review read, “Director-writer K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby creates quite a hype for Waltair Veerayya in the opening minutes and fumbles to maintain the same tempo for the remainder of the narrative. The film falls victim to its own hype. To call the plot contrivances in Waltair Veerayya shocking is an understatement. Bobby takes the audience for granted as he assumes that they would pay little attention to the disingenuous cause-and-effect mechanism in the narrative as long as the film stays focused on the antics of Waltair Veerayya.”

(With inputs from Entertainment Desk)

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 20:43 IST
