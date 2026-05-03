Chiranjeevi’s Thriller tribute song Golimaar finds a place in Michael Jackson’s YouTube favourites

Michael Jackson‘s Thriller is the most imitated music video in the history of popular culture. Zombie choreography, red leather jackets and horror-tinged dance sequences have been recreated on every continent, in every language, across every era since the original dropped in 1983. At some point, someone put together a playlist of those recreations and tributes, which was saved to Jackson’s YouTube account under the playlist called ‘Favourites’. Somewhere in that compilation, between tributes from across the globe, was Chiranjeevi.

Golimaar, the song from the 1985 Telugu film Donga, was among the montages stitched together in that playlist. Of all the Thriller recreations the world has produced, Chiranjeevi’s version was considered worthy of inclusion in a collection associated with Jackson’s own channel.