Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev signs second film

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev, who made his silver screen debut with Vijetha this year, has signed his second project.

Production house Rizwan Entertainment is bankrolling this yet-to-be titled film. Directed by Puli Vasu, the Kalyaan Dhev starrer will have music by S Thaman.

The makers on Friday took to Twitter to announce the news. They wrote, “Super excited to announce our new project with director Puli Vasu and our lead Kalyaan Dhev under Rizwan Entertainment banner.”

Interestingly, the project was launched in August this year with Sudheer Babu and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Now, the same project is going to be made with Kalyaan Dhev and the reasons behind Sudheer’s exit are unknown.

The complete details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.