Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela says she and her children are ‘safe’ and ‘well-protected’ in Dubai amid US-Israel war on Iran

As the US and Israel’s attack on Iran continues and tension escalates across the Middle East, ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi’s youngest daughter Sreeja Konidela, who resides in Dubai, has assured fans that she and her daughters Nivrithi and Navishka are ‘safe’ and ‘well-protected’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sreeja reshared a post on her Story. The image featured the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline at sunrise, with the UAE flag flying prominently. The accompanying text read: “We chose this country and we stand with it.”

In another Story, Sreeja Konidela revealed that her family is safe amid the conflict. “So thankful for every call and message. It means more than you know. We’re safe here in Dubai and well protected. Sending love and prayers for peace and calm,” the note read.

Check out her Story:

Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela's Instagram Story

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela’s Instagram Story Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela’s Instagram Story

For the unversed, Sreeja Konidela is the youngest child of Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela. She made headlines in 2007 when she married Sirish Bharadwaj against her family’s wishes. The couple eloped and later welcomed a daughter, Nivrithi, in 2008.

However, Sreeja filed for divorce in 2014, alleging abuse and dowry harassment. Sirish passed away in 2024 due to health issues. In 2016, she got married for the second time, to her childhood friend Kalyaan Dhev. The couple welcomed their daughter Navishka in 2018. But, they got separated in 2022.

Besides Sreeja Konidela, several other celebrities have been stuck in Dubai, including Sonal Chauhan, Nora Fatehi, Nagris Fakri, Ajith Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Erica Fernandes, Esha Gupta and PV Sindhu.

Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail. 🤍 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) March 2, 2026

Reacting to her brother Vishnu Manchu’s current situation in Dubai, actor Lakshmi Manchu took to her X handle to share a message for him and his family. “Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail.” she wrote.