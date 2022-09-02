Chiranjeevi wishes brother Pawan Kalyan on 51st birthday: ‘He always worked honestly and sincerely’

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kaylan turned 51 on Friday. He got many messages from his fans, friends and colleagues in the film industry but one wish that stood out was from his elder brother Chiranjeevi. The Acharya star took to social media to share a throwback picture of himself with Kalyan and penned a heartfelt note.

The picture posted by Chiranjeevi has him standing beside Kalyan in what looks like a parking lot. Both of them are dressed casually. Along with the photo, the actor wrote a beautiful message in Telugu where he praised Kalyan for his dedication towards his work.

Also read | Hari Hara Veera Mallu Power Glance: Pawan Kalyan has no competition

The translation of Chiranjeevi’s message reads, “His hope and desire are always Janahita (everyone’s welfare). He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu; wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday.”

Besides Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan got birthday wishes from filmmaker Adivi Sesh, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Teja, Nithiin, Hanu Raghavapudi and several others.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always!” Ram Charan called Kalyan his ‘guiding force’ as he wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star! @PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead 🤗.”

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2022

Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star! @PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yJNWE2LoKj — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 2, 2022

Happy Birthday to my Guru and strength @PawanKalyan mama. Wishing you excel in every field you’re into with abundance of love, health and happiness.#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/InnYvwB943 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 1, 2022

Wishing Our Dearest PowerStar @PawanKalyan garu a very very

Happy Birthdayy ♥️

Thank you for always inspiring on and off Camera Sir…

Constantly learning from your You Gut & Grit which have forever stood as an example for always being true to Oneself ♥️ pic.twitter.com/K1tfokQlIm — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 2, 2022

On the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, the makers of his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu released the first teaser. Director Krish Jagarlamudi and his team have completed 50 percent of the film’s production. A new schedule of the movie is expected to commence soon. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in Summer 2023.