Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Chiranjeevi wishes brother Pawan Kalyan on 51st birthday: ‘He always worked honestly and sincerely’

Chiranjeevi took to social media to share a throwback picture of himself with Pawan Kalyan and penned a heartfelt note for him on his birthday.

pawan kalyan chiranjeeviChiranjeevi wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday with a special message. (Photo: Chiranjeevi/Instagram)

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kaylan turned 51 on Friday. He got many messages from his fans, friends and colleagues in the film industry but one wish that stood out was from his elder brother Chiranjeevi. The Acharya star took to social media to share a throwback picture of himself with Kalyan and penned a heartfelt note.

The picture posted by Chiranjeevi has him standing beside Kalyan in what looks like a parking lot. Both of them are dressed casually. Along with the photo, the actor wrote a beautiful message in Telugu where he praised Kalyan for his dedication towards his work.

Also read |Hari Hara Veera Mallu Power Glance: Pawan Kalyan has no competition

The translation of Chiranjeevi’s message reads, “His hope and desire are always Janahita (everyone’s welfare). He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu; wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday.”

Besides Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan got birthday wishes from filmmaker Adivi Sesh, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Teja, Nithiin, Hanu Raghavapudi and several others.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always!” Ram Charan called Kalyan his ‘guiding force’ as he wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star! @PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead 🤗.”

On the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, the makers of his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu released the first teaser. Director Krish Jagarlamudi and his team have completed 50 percent of the film’s production. A new schedule of the movie is expected to commence soon. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in Summer 2023.

What Kerala High Court needs to take on board: Marriage and its place in society are not unchanging

