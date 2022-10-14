Chiranjeevi on why Salman Khan was chosen instead of Pawan Kalyan for GodFather cameo

Chiranjeevi is a happy man currently as GodFather has turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The film earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office within ten days of its release despite facing competition from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which released alongside Chiranjeevi’s film on September 30.

One of the main reasons for the success of the film is said to be the cameo of Bollywood star Salman Khan, who flexes his muscles to help Chiranjeevi’s character in the film. Now, in an online chat with director Puri Jagannadha, Chiranjeevi answered a question about how the role would have turned out had his brother Pawan Kalyan played the role instead of Salman.

When Puri Jaganadha told Chiranjeevi that fans would have loved it if Pawan Kalyan had played the cameo, the actor said, “Even if Pawan Kalyan had played the role it would have been no way lesser. But we wanted to an actor with a pan-Indian appeal that would bring North-South balance. That’s the reason we discussed and decided Salman Bhai will be a better option. Even if I had told Pawan Kalyan, he would have told me to go with Salman Khan.”

GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja, is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which has Mohanlal in the lead role. The official Telugu remake has Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Murali Sharma, and Puri Jagannadh in the lead role. The film has music by S Thaman.

The film has turned out to be a much-needed success for Chiranjeevi as the megastar’s last film Acharya turned out to be a box office dud. The actor recently said in a media interaction that he and his son Ram Charan had to let go of 80 percent of their salaries to compensate for the losses incurred by the producer.