Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy get release dates

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday announced the release date of his upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya. The film will hit screens on January 13, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. Waltair Veerayya will arrive in cinemas just a day after the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

The Balakrishna starrer will open in cinemas on January 12. The one-day gap between the releases will allow both films to have a good opening, instead of dividing the movie-going audience.

Interestingly, both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It’s said to be the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that two big star vehicles produced by the same production house are being released together. One of the reasons for this clash is the makers of Veera Simha Reddy were not able to complete the post-production work within the expected time. Otherwise, the film was expected to release in cinemas during the Christmas holidays.

As the stakeholders prepare to give a grand welcome to both films, there is also growing resistance against giving a wide release to Tamil superstar Varisu in the Telugu states. Vizag Film Distributors Association has passed a resolution demanding priority for Telugu movies that release on the festivals of Sankranti and Dasara. The association has in effect requested theatre owners to limit the screen count of the Telugu-dubbed version of Varisu titled Varasudu.

Starring Vijay, the film is written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It is produced by Tollywood’s top producer-distributor Dil Raju. The film was majorly shot in and around Hyderabad.

Raju, however, is confident of securing a big release for Varisu. “We have enough theatres in the Telugu states to comfortably accommodate all three movies,” he had said in an interview.