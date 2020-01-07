Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanti bury the hatchet at Sarileru Neekevvaru pre-release event

Sarileru Neekevvaru pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Sunday. Sarileru Neekevvaru pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film also stars Vijayashanti, who has worked with Chiranjeevi in many films. She was also his political rival. And the event allowed Chiranjeevi to get nostalgic about his friendship with Vijayashanti before it turned sour.

“Vijayashanti and I were very close. We were like a family. She was my neighbour when I lived in T Nagar (in Chennai). We used to take part in all family functions and so on,” Chiranjeevi said, adding that they shared screen space in about 20 films.

“But I have a small bone to pick with Vijayashanti,” he added. “What is it?” she asked. And they engaged in a funny banter, which more or less seemed like an effort to bury their hatchet publicly.

“You entered politics before me, right? How could you say all those things about me?” Chiranjeevi asked while catching Vijayashanti completely off-guard.

Vijayashanti, however, took the opportunity to express her respect for him. “Film and politics are different. And we are friends. You are my hero and I am your heroine. I have worked in 20 films with you. You did not forget that, right? she replied. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor added, “Shall we act together again?”

Chiranjeevi then went into flashback mode, recalling his favourite songs from the films they did together. “Cinema brings people together,” he said.

“Even when Vijayashanti made some comments about me in politics, I never spoke about her when I was in politics. The affection that I have for her prevented me from doing so,” he said. The superstar added, “Have I ever said anything about you anywhere, Shanti?”

“Did you talk about me behind my back?” Vijayashanti asked. “Never,” pat came the response from the Sye Raa star.

Vijayashanti, however, reasserted that she had no ill-will against Chiranjeevi and her affection for him is still intact. Both the stars ended their funny banter with a hug.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is set to open in cinemas on January 11.

