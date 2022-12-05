scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Chiranjeevi turns nostalgic meeting naval officers, shares throwback photo as an NCC cadet

On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to social media to remember his days as a naval cadet.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a throwback photo from his NCC days.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi treated his fans to a happy surprise as he shared a throwback photo of himself as a young NCC cadet. The actor, who was recently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India, had met a group of naval officers. Through the tweet, he expressed how the encounter took him down memory lane, as he remembered his days as a cadet.

“When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly.. to my days as a Naval Cadet.. when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was!” he posted on Twitter. While the first photo had him surrounded by the men in white uniform, the frayed black-white photo had a young Chiranjeevi posing in cadet uniform, smiling at the cameras.

Incidentally, Sunday also marks Indian Navy Day, and the actor used the hashtag while sharing the photos.

Watch |Inside Jackie Shroff-Poonam Dhillon’s ‘Class of 80’ party: Anupam Kher shares video of Anil Kapoor and Chiranjeevi dancing together. Watch

The 67-year-old actor was honoured as the Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI Goa, and in his speech, he thanked expressed his gratitude to the film industry and his fans. Chiranjeevi also assured that he would never quit acting.

The actor-politician said, “I thank IFFI and government of India for giving me this wonderful award and great honour. Few recognitions are special, and this award is one such. I was born into a middle-class family, to humble parents. My fame, name, charisma, all privileges, the invaluable love and affection of my fans and everything, I owe to the film industry. I was born as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad to my parents and I was re-born as Chiranjeevi in the film industry.”

Reflecting on his earlier decision to give up acting to pursue his aspirations in politics, Chiranjeevi vowed to never repeat it again.

“I have been in the film industry for 45 years. Out of these four and half decades, I spent a decade in politics. For some reason, I had to return to the film industry. At that time, I was skeptical about how people will receive me. (I wondered) will they shower the same kind of love and affection on me. I was having my doubts because the generation has changed. The amount of love and affection and my position in their hearts remained intact, in fact, they have doubled to my surprise. That’s the bonding I have with my fans. I promise my fans that I will never (again) leave the film industry,” he said.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is now waiting for the release of Waltair Veerayya. The film is due in cinemas in January next year.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 11:53:05 am
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

