Chiranjeevi dubs for Brahmastra’s Telugu version, Alia Bhatt says ‘thank you for blessing us with your energy’

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi will promote the upcoming big-ticket spectacle Brahmastra in the Telugu states. Apart from promotions, Chiranjeevi has also lent his voice to the Telugu version of the film. The filmmakers released a glimpse of the actor giving a voice-over for the Telugu version of the trailer, which will be released on June 15.

Chiranjeevi introduces Shiva as a youngster who is destined to wield the most powerful and magical weapon, Brahmastra. As the film is expected to open in cinemas in September this year, the makers of Brahmastra have started promoting the film across the country. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, who played the lead in the movie, did a road show in Vizag and greeted the fans during his visit to Simhachalam Temple. He was accompanied by hit-filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who will present Brahmastra in all major South Indian languages.

Alia Bhatt thanked Chiranjeevi on Instagram. “Thank you for your voice for our Telugu audience Chiranjeevi Garu.” she wrote on Instagram.

Director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and made the announcement with a video. He wrote, “I have met Chiranjeevi Garu on just two occasions – once with Ranbir when we asked him to lend his voice for Brahmāstra in Telugu, and once when we recorded his iconic voice a few days ago – but the feeling he has left me with, will last forever. A Mega Star with Magic Energy – He made me feel so warm and so welcome, and was so positive about Brahmāstra – I cherish deeply having had the privilege to have met him on this journey! With utmost respect (and excitement)… I feel honoured to share that Chiranjeevi Garu is lending his Voice to our movie, and our Trailer in Telugu. To be in the Dub Studio with him, and to listen to his voice on our Trailer – will be one of my favourite memories on Brahmāstra!” Karan Johar shared the same video.

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is envisioned as a cinematic universe influenced strongly by Indian mythology. The first film in the series titled Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is now in the post-production stage.

Besides Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt It has a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Speculations are rife that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also played an important role in the movie. However, the makers of the movie have not confirmed the news officially.

Brahmastra is due in cinemas on September 9.