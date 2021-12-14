Chiranjeevi to work with producers of RRR, Venky Kudumula to direct

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi has signed a film, which will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainment of RRR fame. The untitled film will be helmed by director Venky Kudumula.

“Extremely delighted to announce a film with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu under the direction of Successful Director @VenkyKudumula. It’s a dream come true for us. Co Produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. Rolling soon… (sic),” read a tweet from DVV Entertainment.

Venky also expressed his excitement about the project, calling it “once in a lifetime opportunity. “Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this ! (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Extremely delighted to announce a film with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu under the direction of Successful Director @VenkyKudumula. It’s a dream come true for us. Co Produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. Rolling soon… #MegaStarWithMegaFan pic.twitter.com/QyvWAzotss — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) December 14, 2021

Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime!

Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability🙏

Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this !#MegaStarWithMegaFan https://t.co/oTRSBGxgdg — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) December 14, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The filmmakers are yet to announce the details of the remaining cast and crew.

Chiranjeevi is now waiting for the release of his next film Acharya. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set to open in cinemas in February next year. Besides bankrolling it, Ram Charan has also played a key role in the film. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Soun Sood.

Chiranjeevi also has a film with director Chiranjeevi in the pipeline.