Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Acharya actor took to his social media handles to announce his diagnosis. He added that the coronavirus symptoms were mild, and he was quarantined at home.

On his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! (sic)”

Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

Last year in November, Chiranjeevi had announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. However, after three days of his announcement, he claimed that he tested Covid-19 positive earlier due to a faulty testing kit. Chiranjeevi even shared the test report on his social media handles then.

On the work front, the Sye Raa actor is awaiting the release of Acharya on April 1. He has Bhola Shankar, Godfather, and two untitled projects with directors Bobby and Venky Kudumula in the pipeline.