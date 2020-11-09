Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

Chiranjeevi said he is currently asymptomatic. (Photo: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor said that he did a COVID-19 test as part of the safety protocol before joining the sets of his upcoming movie Acharya.

“I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,” he said in a letter to fans and the media.

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot came to a halt in March following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It is said that Acharya revolves around the struggles of a communist ideologue. The film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, is being bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions Company.

