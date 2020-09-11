Chiranjeevi teases look for upcoming film, photo goes viral

Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Koratala Siva's Acharya. (Photo: Chiranjeevi/Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday surprised fans and colleagues by revealing his bald look. Sharing a photo of his new look on Instagram, Chiranjeevi wrote, “#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?”

Chiranjeevi’s new look attracted several comments from fans and celebrities alike.

Heaping praise on Chiru’s new avatar, Nagababu Konidela commented on the photo, “No one does it better than you అన్నయ్య… Firing up the Trends with your Style & Killer Looks. Adapting is what People do..Influencing is what Megastar does…! #UrbanMonk is here.” A surprised Varun Tej wrote, “Woaaahhhh!! Looking great daddy.”

#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?

Ram Charan, who was stunned by his father’s makeover, commented, “Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just see???”

According to a source, Megastar’s new look is for his yet-to-be-announced project.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. The film’s shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

