Chiranjeevi takes off to Europe with family and Shruti Haasan to shoot Waltair Veerayya songs, see photos

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Thursday took off to Europe for the shoot of his upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya. Besides his co-star Shruti Haasan, the actor was also accompanied by his family members. Chiranjeevi shared pictures of himself posing with Shruti and his family members. And he captioned the photos, “Veerayya is travelling with family and this is Veerayya with his heroine.”

The majority of Waltair Veerayya shoot is already complete. The cast and crew of the film are headed to Europe to shoot two song sequences. The movie’s post-production work is also going on in full swing as it is set to arrive in cinemas for the Sankranti holiday.

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi announced that Waltair Veerayya will release in cinemas on January 13, just a day after the release of Nadamurli Balkrishnan’s Veera Simha Reddy. Interestingly, both films have been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It’s for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that two big star movies bankrolled by the same production banner are releasing together.

In Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi plays a working-class man after a long time. His looks remind us of his character from Muta Mestri. And the film’s director K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby reinforced that comparison. “Mestri (1993) to Veerayya(2023) 30 years of Mass Euphoria! The Amazing Journey of #MassMoolaVirat #WaltairVeerayya Worldwide Grand Release on Jan 13th (sic),” Bobby tweeted on Thursday.

Waltair Veerayya also stars Ravi Teja, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha.