Chiranjeevi: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy happened because of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

Telugu movie star Chiranjeevi on Sunday expressed gratitude towards everyone who made his dream of acting in the biopic film on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy possible. He said he was feeling the same mixed feeling of excitement and nervous that he experienced exactly 41 years ago. He was referring to the release of his first film, Pranam Khareedu, on September 22, 1978.

“During the release of Pranam Khareedu, I felt a range of emotions. I was tensed, excited and feeling all sorts of emotions as I was curious to see how the audience would react to my film. Because my entire career depended on that. Today, I am feeling the same way because of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,” he said on Sunday at the pre-release event of his upcoming historical drama.

He noted that this film was close to his heart as it has been on his mind for more than 15 years. “I was unable to find a producer who would invest Rs 60-70 crore to make this film back in the day. It was too much of a risk for any producer to take at the time,” he said.

Chiranjeevi had no qualms in admitting that the success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films encouraged his team to go ahead and invest huge money in Sye Raa. “If not for Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Sye Raa would have never happened,” he said. “He gave us the much-needed confidence.”

Chiranjeevi immediately said yes when Ram Charan offered to produce Sye Raa. “Charan did not hesitate to spend money making this film. He arranged everything that we ever asked for. We all decided that Georgia will be the right place to shoot the war sequence. Charan, without thinking twice, flew us down there. We shot there for one and a half month and it would have cost Charan roughly Rs 75 crore. He did not worry about the expenses as all he wanted to make was a good film,” he added.

The 64-year-old superstar promised that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be a milestone film in the Telugu film industry. “There are only a few films that bring great recognition to the Telugu film industry and the audience. Sankarabharanam (1980) was one such film. It made people in the other parts of the country take note of us. After that, it was Baahubali, which put the Telugu film industry on the world map. I believe with all my heart that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be one such film that makes us proud,” he said.

Written and directed by Surender Reddy, the big-budget film has an ensemble including Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah among others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the screens worldwide on October 2.