Chiranjeevi starrer Mega154 to hit screens on Sankranthi 2023

The makers of Chiranjeevi‘s 154th film on Friday announced that the actioner will release on Sankranthi 2023. Director KS Ravindra aka Bobby took to his social media handles and announced the film’s release date with a poster.
Bobby tweeted, “This time its going to be a MEGA festival! Make way for MASS MOOLA VIRAT for this Sankranthi 2023. Can’t hold my eagerness to witness the MASS Euphoria of MY HERO @KChiruTweets garu on the big screens with my film #Mega154.”
On the poster, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a boat anchor in his hand.
Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Mega154 also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role. The film is currently in production.
On the work front, Chiranjeevi is presently busy shooting for Bholaa Shankar.
