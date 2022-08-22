scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar sets April 2023 release date

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi in and as Bholaa Shankar.

Superstar Chiranjeevi‘s upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday. Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar’s 67th birthday.

“Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday. #BholaaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023” read the post.

The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga.

Bholaa Shankar stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi. The movie is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:18:20 am
