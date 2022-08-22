Superstar Chiranjeevi‘s upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday. Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar’s 67th birthday.
“Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday. #BholaaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023” read the post.
Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega 🌟 @KChiruTweets
A Very Happy Birthday ❤️🔥#BholaaShankar 🔱 ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023 🤘#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi@MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @AKentsOfficial @BholaaShankar pic.twitter.com/1ClIdx4xYq
— AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) August 21, 2022
The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bholaa Shankar stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi. The movie is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.
India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell bus: What is hydrogen fuel cell technology?
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar sets April 2023 release date
India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell bus: What is hydrogen fuel cell technology?
Priyanka Chopra shares peek from mommy time with daughter Malti Marie: ‘Love like no other’
Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again, finishes runner-up in FTX Crypto Cup
These morning routines will help you ‘get back on track’ after a weekend binge-eating session
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests
Delhi News Live Updates: Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar to protest; security tightened at border
Asia Cup: From MS Dhoni’s severed head to Mohammad Sami’s 17-ball over, 5 controversial moments to remember
Second phase of Assam-Meghalaya border talks commence, 3 panels formed to resolve remaining issues
New Zealand immigration rules: New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake amid shortfall
IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Healthcare programme for advocates soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai; State provides protection to Siddaramaiah