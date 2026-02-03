From Rs 1 crore fees milestone to Rs 350 crore dominance: How Chiranjeevi rewrote the rules of stardom twice

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 3, 2026 06:52 PM IST
Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is dominating the Telugu box officeChiranjeevi is currentlly basking in the success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
There is a moment in every actor’s career where the numbers stop being personal and start becoming history. For Chiranjeevi, that moment arrived not once, but repeatedly, and the latest chapter, playing out right now at the box office, is perhaps the most satisfying of them all.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has earned over Rs 350 crore worldwide, according to the movie’s production house. It is the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s entire career and has already become the biggest Sankranti release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But to understand just how significant that number is, you have to go back, not just a few years, but over three decades, to a time when Chiranjeevi didn’t just break records.

It was 1992. Indian cinema was a different world. The biggest names in the business, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, were all drawing fees in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 80 lakh per film. No one had yet crossed the Rs 1 crore barrier. It was a number that felt almost mythical, a threshold that seemed more aspirational than achievable.

Then Chiranjeevi crossed it. According to The Week Magazine, for his role in Aapadbandhavudu, directed by the legendary K. Viswanath Chiranjeevi was paid Rs 1.25 crore, making him not just the highest-paid actor in India at the time, but the first Indian actor ever to command a fee of that magnitude for a single film.

A Telugu actor, working primarily in a regional language, had become the most commercially valuable performer in the entire country. After Chiranjeevi set that benchmark, the floodgates opened. Kamal Haasan crossed Rs 1 crore in 1994. Rajinikanth followed shortly after.

Also Read – Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu movie review: Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi settle for easy, contrived laughs

But here is what makes the success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu so compelling: Chiranjeevi is not the same actor he was in 1992. He took an almost decade-long break from cinema to enter politics, founding the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008 and eventually serving as a Union Minister. He returned to the screen in 2017 with Khaidi No. 150, and while that film was a solid commercial success, the question of whether he could recapture his earlier dominance lingered. Sye Raa in 2019 proved he still carried weight. But it was a gamble, a test of whether audiences would show up for a man in his late 60s the way they once had.

Story continues below this ad

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu answers that question definitively. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Venkatesh and Nayanthara, the film crossed its Rs 200 crore production budget and is now minting pure returns. Its run at the overseas box office has been particularly striking, surpassing the lifetime international collections of Sye Raa and becoming Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film in North America.

The numbers tell one story. The bigger story, though, is what they mean. Thirty-three years after a young Chiranjeevi made headlines by becoming the first Indian actor to earn Rs 1 crore for a film, he is still the one setting the benchmarks, just on a vastly different scale. The industry he helped reshape in the early 90s has grown enormously since then. Budgets are bigger, screens are more, and the audience is global. But the fundamental truth that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is proving, right now, in real time, is the same one that Gharana Mogudu proved all those years ago.

Also Read – Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look

When Chiranjeevi decides to show up, the box office still listens.

