Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Chiranjeevi shares photos from his mother’s birthday celebration with Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to Instagram and shared photos from his mother birthday's celebration.

Chiranjeevi shared photos from his mother's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram/Chiranjeevi)
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared photos from his mother’s birthday’s celebration, featuring Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu. In one of the photos, Ram Charan gives his grandmother a kiss, and in another picture, Upasana gives her a tight hug. The other photos were clicked by Ram Charan and the last picture sees Chiranjeevi with his siblings.

Chiranjeevi wished her in Telugu, which can be roughly translated as, “Birthday of our mother who gave birth and life to us. Wishing that we should be born as your children in many births. Happy birthday amma (sic).”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, which has grossed over Rs 200 crore and is still going strong at the cinemas. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Bhola Shankar.

On the other hand, Ram Charan has infinite reasons to celebrate as his film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has become a global phenomenon, as it won the award for Best Song at the Golden Globes and has been nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. The film also stars Jr NTR, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 14:12 IST
