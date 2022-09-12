Chiranjeevi shares an adorable photo from Ooty trip: ‘Parents’ excitement is different when…’

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday took to Instagram to share a photo from his Ooty trip. The photo featured his children Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmita who are all smiles after a meal.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Parents’ excitement is different when all their children are having fun together. #OotyDairies.”

Chiranjeevi took a break from the shooting of his film Mega154 to visit Ooty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather is gearing up for a worldwide release on October 5. He also has Bholaa Shankar is in the pipeline.

Ram Charan, meanwhile, will be next seen in Shankar’s RC15.