scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Chiranjeevi shares an adorable photo from Ooty trip: ‘Parents’ excitement is different when…’

Chiranjeevi took a break from the shooting of his film Mega154 to visit Ooty.

Ram Charan sistersRam Charan with his sisters Sreeja and Sushmita. (Photo: chiranjeevikonidela/Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday took to Instagram to share a photo from his Ooty trip. The photo featured his children Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmita who are all smiles after a meal.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Parents’ excitement is different when all their children are having fun together. #OotyDairies.”

Chiranjeevi took a break from the shooting of his film Mega154 to visit Ooty.

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather is gearing up for a worldwide release on October 5. He also has Bholaa Shankar is in the pipeline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Ram Charan, meanwhile, will be next seen in Shankar’s RC15.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:34:12 pm
Next Story

Pune: Bank watchman steals security guard’s ATM card, decamps with Rs 90,000

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement