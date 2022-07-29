Chiranjeevi shakes a leg with Salman Khan for Godfather. See photo

July 29, 2022 6:04:07 pm
It’s well known that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is doing an extended cameo in ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. Recently, Salman joined Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad for the shoot. On Friday, the Telugu actor took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of the film.
Chiranjeevi revealed that he will be shaking a leg with Salman in Godfather. The song will be choreographed by Prabhudheva. He wrote, “Shaking a leg with The Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure-shot Eye Feast! (sic)”
Shaking a leg with The Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!!@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamcharan@MusicThaman @SuperGoodFilms_@KonidelaPro #Nayanthara @ProducerNVP @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/mRjXRNhaJB
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 29, 2022
There are rumours that Salman Khan refused a fee for acting in the film, and he is doing it free of cost for his friend Chiranjeevi.
Recently, at a promotional event of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan said he had a bone to pick with Chiranjeevi since the latter chose Salman over him for the cameo. However, Chiranjeevi cleared the air by saying, “The role was not about heart and brain, it was about physicality. So we opted for Salman.”
Directed by Mohan Raja, who is known for films like Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran, Godfather also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Ram Charan, RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing the project under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.
The film is the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer, which had Mohanlal in the lead role. Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, who was seen in an extended cameo in the film. Salman is said to be stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj in the Telugu version. The film has music by S Thaman, who recently won a National Film Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
