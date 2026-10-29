Chiranjeevi set to make OTT debut with Netflix show on Telugu cinema legacy

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Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to make his Netflix debut with Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse, a show celebrating the legacy of Telugu cinema through candid conversations and stories about its leading personalities.
Filming for the show is currently underway, the streaming service said in a statement.
The show will offer audiences an opportunity to see a different side of Chiranjeevi, bringing together personal anecdotes, conversations and stories from the world of Telugu cinema.
“At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show’s emotional anchor,” the statement read.
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Known for his decades-long career in Indian cinema, Chiranjeevi has built a strong following across generations with celebrated films such as Khaidi, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Gharana Mogudu, Indra, Tagore and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
The upcoming show will showcase his warmth, wit and spontaneity in a new format.
Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse is produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP.