Chiranjeevi set to make OTT debut with Netflix show on Telugu cinema legacy

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to make his Netflix debut with Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse, a show celebrating the legacy of Telugu cinema through candid conversations and stories about its leading personalities.

Filming for the show is currently underway, the streaming service said in a statement.

The show will offer audiences an opportunity to see a different side of Chiranjeevi, bringing together personal anecdotes, conversations and stories from the world of Telugu cinema.

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“At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show’s emotional anchor,” the statement read.

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