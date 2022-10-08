Chiranjeevi says Salman Khan is the ‘force behind GodFather’s stupendous success’. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for his GodFather co-star Salman Khan and congratulated him for the success of the film. He said that Salman’s character– Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai was the reason behind the ‘stupendous success’ of the film.

In a video shared on his Instagram, he said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram.” He shared in the caption, “Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather.”

Earlier, Salman also took to his Instagram handle and congratulated Chiranjeevi. He said, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you. You know why, Chiru Garu? Kyuki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande mataram”

In another video shared by a fan account on Twitter, Chiranjeevi thanked his fans and the audience for loving the film. He said, “Hello friends namaste. Thank you so much for all the love you are showing on our film GodFather. I’m truly humbled. It’s just been two days and we have already crossed Rs 69 crore of revenue. I’m told that today another 600 screens are added in the Hindi belt. You’ve truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thanks to the audiences and all my fans from north, south, east and west. See you at the movies. Thank you so much once again. Jai Hind.”

Helmed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer.