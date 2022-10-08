scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Chiranjeevi says Salman Khan is the ‘force behind GodFather’s stupendous success’. Watch

Chiranjeevi dedicated a special post for Salman Khan and thanked him for the success of GodFather. Salman played the role of Masood Bhai in the film.

Salman Khan, ChiranjeeviChiranjeevi thanked Salman Khan for the success of Godfather. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for his GodFather co-star Salman Khan and congratulated him for the success of the film. He said that Salman’s character– Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai was the reason behind the ‘stupendous success’ of the film.

In a video shared on his Instagram, he said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram.” He shared in the caption, “Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather.”

 

Earlier, Salman also took to his Instagram handle and congratulated Chiranjeevi. He said, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you. You know why, Chiru Garu? Kyuki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande mataram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In another video shared by a fan account on Twitter, Chiranjeevi thanked his fans and the audience for loving the film. He said, “Hello friends namaste. Thank you so much for all the love you are showing on our film GodFather. I’m truly humbled. It’s just been two days and we have already crossed Rs 69 crore of revenue. I’m told that today another 600 screens are added in the Hindi belt. You’ve truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thanks to the audiences and all my fans from north, south, east and west. See you at the movies. Thank you so much once again. Jai Hind.”

Helmed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 11:57:19 am
Next Story

‘I would be surprised if that was the case’: Mick Schumacher denies Suzuka crash cost him 2023 contract

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement