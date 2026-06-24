Chiranjeevi says Peddi eye injury almost cost Ram Charan his sight: ‘I was terrified’

An eye injury that could have cost Ram Charan his sight took centre stage at the success celebration for Peddi on Tuesday, as Megastar Chiranjeevi broke down recalling the moment he first saw the photo of his son’s wound, before going on to call the film one of the finest performances of Charan’s career.

Describing his own experience watching the film, Chiranjeevi said it left him deeply moved. “While watching the movie, I felt as though I had entered a trance; I became immersed in the characters and journeyed alongside them in their struggle,” he said, before praising his son directly. “I wholeheartedly congratulate Ram Charan for achieving maturity in every aspect required of an actor, action, dance, emotion, intensity, and immersion, and for displaying it 100% on screen. I feel proud as a father. As a co star, as a senior actor, I have never seen such an actor with so much intensity and conviction, he gave his 100%. I applaud Ram Charan as actor, and proud as a father.”

The veteran actor also spoke about the privilege his son was born into, and how he chose not to rely on it. “Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn’t have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work,” Chiranjeevi said, going on to describe the routine he witnessed up close. “I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go sets. He would come home late in the night, wouldn’t even fresh up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride.”

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Returning to the injury that had visibly shaken him, Chiranjeevi explained just how close it came to being a far graver outcome. “During the shoot, Charan suffered an eye injury. I was terrified when I saw the photo of it. He required eight stitches, yet he didn’t back down,” he said. “We were told that there were chances that he could have lost his eye if it hit him a little lower. He got lucky and got an injury on his eyebrow, I was relieved that nothing happened to my son.”

That moment, he said, brought back memories of his own dangerous shoot decades earlier. “That moment reminded me of the shooting of the movie Gunda. My father was terrified when I was performing an action sequence under a moving train. At the time, I told him, ‘To entertain the audience, one has to take such risks.’ He replied, ‘You will understand a father’s anguish only when you have a son who becomes a hero and endures such hardships.’ When Charan was injured, I remembered my father’s words. However, seeing him commit to hard work brings me great happiness as a father.”

Chiranjeevi recalled a recent honour his son received in Delhi. “Just yesterday, the Charan participated in an event alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he was given the title ‘New Age Megastar.’ It made me incredibly happy; the joy a father feels as his children grow up is indescribable,” he said, in a reference to Ram Charan’s appearance at the Republic Summit 2026 in New Delhi earlier this week.

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‘Career best’

Chiranjeevi placed the role alongside some of Ram Charan’s most acclaimed work, while noting how rare a performance like this is to come by. “We witnessed Charan’s magnificent performance in Rangasthalam and thought it would take a long time for another such role to come along. Films like Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and RRR are rare. Yet, it was astonishing to see another great role like Peddi arrive within just three years. It is truly Charan’s good fortune to have landed this role. “We need more films like this. The industry must flourish, and theaters must buzz with activity. Peddi stands as a great success in that direction.” he said.

He added that the performance went beyond recognition for the actor himself. “While watching the movie, we didn’t see Charan; we saw only Peddi. He completely embodied the character and delivered exactly what the director needed with dedication. Through the role of Peddi, he made us laugh, cry, feel excited, and experience deep emotions; ultimately, he triumphed. Today, Ram Charan has completely satisfied me by demonstrating such maturity and artistic completeness.”