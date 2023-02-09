scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Chiranjeevi says he was ‘unsure’ about matching steps with Ram Charan after Naatu Naatu: ‘If he wished, he could have dominated me’

Chiranjeevi spoke about his son Ram Charan's success and said that he was unsure about standing next to him after his performance in RRR song Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan, ChiranjeeviRam Charan has been basking in RRR's success since last year. (Photo: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has been saying that he is a proud father after his son Ram Charan got international acclaim with his film RRR. But in a recent chat, Chiranjeevi jokingly admitted that he was a “little unsure” if he can match up to his son.

In a promo of the upcoming chat show Nijam with Smita, Chiranjeevi said, “After his performance in Naatu Naatu song in RRR movie, I was a little unsure if I can stand beside him and match his performance.” Chiranjeevi laughed and added that since he is more experienced, he did not let his “tension show”.

“He’s a youngster and is in full swing after RRR, but it’s okay, he gave some respect to his father. If he wished, he could have dominated me but he gave me a little leverage just because I am his dad,” the Telugu megastar added.

In the episode, Chiranjeevi will also speak about his rise to fame along with revisiting his childhood memories.

RRR star Ram Charan talks about his opening sequence with 10,000 people, says no one was injured in intense action scene

Talking about Nijam with Smita, host Smita said in a statement, “The show initiates conversations around pressing issues with key leaders from diverse fields while bringing them closer to their fans. The series offers fans a glimpse inside the lives of their leaders. It’s a brilliant initiative that will not only entertain viewers but will surely give them a new perspective. There is something to take back for everyone from every episode. I am glad to kickstart this series with one of the most beloved actors, Megastar Chiranjeevi, as my first guest on the show.”

Nijam with Smita will stream on SonyLIV from February 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 20:57 IST
Vastrapur: Nepal native held for murder of contract worker

